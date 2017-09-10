Police arrest ‘baby thief’

Police in Lusaka have arrested a 26 year old woman of Kanyama Compound for allegedly stealing a five month old baby boy.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified a woman as Monica Mutale aged 26 of unknown house number in John Laing.

Ms Katongo has explained to QTV News that this was after police received a report of child stealing which happened 07th September, 2017 at about 17:30 hours in new Kanyama in which a 24 years old woman reported that she was approached by an Unknown woman who was drinking beer at a named Bar in Kanyama where she had gone to sell chips and requested that she be helped with the baby but eventually disappeared with her five months old baby boy.

Ms Katongo says the suspect was apprehended today at about 09:00 hours from John Laing after a tip off from members of the public.