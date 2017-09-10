PF calls for morality in Politics

The ruling Patriotic Front has defended that President Edgar Lungu is not intoxicated with power as claimed by some of his opponents.

And the ruling has called for morality, substantive, mature and responsible politics from political players.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka that there are attempts by some political players who are busy insulting President Edgar Lungu saying this kind of politics is old fashioned.

Mr. Chanda says there is need for the nation not to entertain what he has termed as ‘uncivilized’ politics.

He says Zambians want to see politicians engage in mature politics as opposed to what is obtaining on the ground more especially coming from certain bitter politicians.

He states that the debate whether President Lungu was sleeping in a garage or not is baseless and cannot help the nation in anyway.