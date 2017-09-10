Beyonce returns to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Thousands of people were left homeless and dozens died following flooding caused by the hurricane last month.

The singer’s mum Tina posted a video on Instagram which showed them helping serve up food to families affected.

Beyonce’s Destiny’s Child band mate Michelle Williams was also on hand to help.

In the post, Tina said: “That’s Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken, Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty.”

In the caption, Tina said it was the third stop of the day after her daughter sponsored a lunch for 400 people affected by the hurricane at her local church.

The singer went on to meet people who’d lost their homes because of the flooding.

In another video posted by Michelle, Beyonce is seen speaking at St John’s church where she says the day was “a celebration of survival”.

In the post Michelle Williams said, “It was an honor serving with them today. Please support @breadoflifehou #BEYGOOD! They’re doing awesome work in Houston!”

The volunteers are all seen wearing t-shirts with the ‘BEYGOOD’ slogan – Beyonce’s charity.

