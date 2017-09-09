Zamtel, NRFA signs a K1, 713,628.92 deal

Zamtel and the National Roads Fund Agency today signed a K1, 713,628.92 Service Agreement for the Design, Supply, Installation and Delivery of a Wide Area Network to support efficient running and Monitoring of Toll Plazzas in six locations.

Under the agreement, Zamtel will provide connectivity technology to Toll Gates at Shimabala, Katuba, Manyumbi, Kafulafuta, Chongwe and Mumbwa Toll Gate.

Zamtel will supply networking equipment and provide connectivity requirements from the Toll Plazas to the NRFA Head Office in Lusaka.

The State-run telecommunication firm has in the past implemented a number of turnkey projects for the Government and other Government institutions as well as the Private Sector that include a number of Financial Institutions, among them, Barclays Bank Zambia, Zambia National Building Society, Indo Zambia Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic Bank, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Bank of Zambia and the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Other notable projects implemented by Zamtel includes Government Widen Area Network (GWAN) where all Ministries and Agencies in Lusaka are connected. This project is aimed at supporting the Government’s vision of delivering a Smart Zambia.

As the leading provider of private, dedicated data circuits and other data services in Zambia, Zamtel has massive capacity to provide several banking institutions in Zambia with nationwide MPLS services using fibre access for premium services, copper access for standard services and wireless access for low budget requirements.

Zamtel MPLS offers several technological benefits including national backhaul connectivity for their disaster recovery network.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Zamtel Corporate Communications Manager Kennedy Mabwe.