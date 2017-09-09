Power Tools bus accident claim four lives, 67 injured

Four people among them two drivers and two passengers have died on the spot while 67 others have sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in Mkushi after a truck and a Scania bus belonging to Power Tools collided head- on.

The accident happened this morning around 06:30hrs along the Great North road, 25 km east of Mkushi.

The accident involved a Power Tools Bus Scania Registration number ABM 6626 which was being driven by Alex Chapel and an unknown driver of a Tanzanian truck Registration number T236BTC, T939BYB horse.

The accident happened at Nkolonga Area near Chengelo School turnoff.

And Central Province Deputy Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi has confirmed the development to QFM News via telephone that the accident happened this morning and four people died on the spot.

Mr. Likashi says both drivers are among the people who died on the spot.

He says 67 passengers are admitted to Mkushi District Hospital receiving medical treatment.

Mr. Likashi states that Power Tools Bus was coming from Nakonde going to Lusaka while the truck was heading north.