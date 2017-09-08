Usher Says Herpes Accusers “Assumed The Risk” In New Legal Filing

Usher continues to defend himself against a lawsuit that claims he gave two women and a man herpes.
According to TMZ.com, Usher’s legal team just filed a response in California, where the singer denies he had any sexual contact with any of the accusers, let alone exposed them to herpes.
Usher has also raised new arguments for his defense in the legal filing.
The singer claims the three people suing him have no real defense because they have open “unclean hands” and that there is no legal basis for their lawsuit because if he did expose them to herpes, it was unintentional.
TMZ.com also reports the lawsuit says Usher claims that if did have sex with any of the accusers, they “assumed the risk” of contracting an STD while having sexual relations with the star.
The news comes during explosive claims that one of the accusers, Quantasia Sharpton, has a videotaped encounter her tryst with Usher.
