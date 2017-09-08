Nas and Lauryn Hill Explain Their “Powernomics” Tour

(AllHipHop News) New York rap Legend Nas is going on the road with R&B star Lauryn Hill, for a brand-new outing.
The pair have announced the ”PowerNomics” tour, which is slated to kick off tonight (September 7) in Chicago.
The tour is inspired by Dr. Claud Anderson’s book of the same title, “PowerNomics.”
Dr. Anderson’s book offers up a plan intended to produce economic enfranchisement for the African-American community in America.
“The ‘PowerNomics Tour’ is our way of being a part of the solution. We are here to lend a hand where it is needed and hopefully to inspire,” Nas explained.
“I’m a part of a mission to help build a more diverse tech industry and to encourage my people to see beyond what they believe is in their reach,” Nas continued. “Music is spiritual, and we are a musical people, so what better way to contribute to our situation than to bring some spirituality. It is an honor to be on this tour with MLH, and what better time than now, in the midst of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey as well as the dire situation of many African-American communities.”
The ”PowerNomics” tour starts tonight and plays a total of 17 cities, through October.
Dave Chappelle to will be featured on the second tour stop tomorrow night in Detroit, while rapper Nick Grant, Fefe, and DJ Lakim have been added to select dates as well.
Other artists fans can expect to see on the tour include Hannibal Buress and Chronixx.
This is the second outing for Nas and Lauryn Hill. Nas was a guest on Lauryn Hill’s “MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling!” tour last year.
“My interests have always centered around encouraging empowerment, and focusing on ways to help heal, repair, educate and promote enfranchisement to the disenfranchised,” Lauryn said of her latest trek. “ I’m excited to share this platform for community, creativity, and progress, helping to expose, educate, and magnify the beauty of cultural amalgamation.”
Check out all the tour dates below:
9/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (^&#)
9/8 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (%^&#)
9/10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (^&#)
9/12 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion (^&#)
9/14 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion (+&#)
9/15 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live (+&#)
9/20 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater (^&)
9/22 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater (+&@)
9/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place (^&@)
9/27 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land (^&@)
9/28 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory (^&)
9/30 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater (^&@)
10/3 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU (+&)
10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (+&@)
10/7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre (+&@)
10/10 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater (+&@)
10/11 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum (^&@)
%with Dave Chappelle
^with Chronixx
+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx
&with Lakim
#with Fefe
@with Nick Grant