Nas and Lauryn Hill Explain Their “Powernomics” Tour

“I’m a part of a mission to help build a more diverse tech industry and to encourage my people to see beyond what they believe is in their reach,” Nas continued. “Music is spiritual, and we are a musical people, so what better way to contribute to our situation than to bring some spirituality. It is an honor to be on this tour with MLH, and what better time than now, in the midst of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey as well as the dire situation of many African-American communities.”