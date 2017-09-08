Kabwe couple nabbed for causing death of their baby

Police in Central Province have apprehended a couple of Kabwe District for allegedly causing the death of their four month old baby.

Police have said the baby was found dead in unknown circumstances whilst sleeping in between his parents on a single mattress.

Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale says the incident happened early this morning between 00:20 and 07: 00 hours in Kawama compound in Kabwe.

Mr. Mwale has identified the mother as Nampi Chileshe aged 25 while the father as Mathews Chileshe aged 27.

He explains that Police officers visited the scene and found a single mattress where the deceased together with his parents slept and the body had no physical injuries.

He furthermore explains that investigations have since been instituted in the matter and that the body of the deceased is lying in Kabwe General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, a two weeks old baby identified as Eneless Kasala died after the mosquito net she was sleeping under caught fire while the mother identified as Anna Mwale aged 18 was out to the market.

Mr. Mwale says the incident happened between 18:00 hours and 19 hours in old Ng’ombe compound.

He says it is alleged that the mother left a candle burning in the room where the infant was sleeping hence the mosquito net and the mattress caught fire burning the baby beyond recognition saying the body is lying in UTH mortury awaiting postmortem.

In another development, a five months old baby was stolen by an unknown female adult while her mother identified as Lydia Mutale was serving a customer some chips at Best End Bar along superior road in New Kanyama compound in Lusaka.

The Police Acting Spokesperson says the incident occurred on 7th September 2017 around 17:30 hours.