Govt threatens to reposes ‘Sex Party House’

Government has threatened to reposes a house along Lake Road in Woodlands which was used in a wild sex party involving over 70 pupils between the ages of 13 and 18.

Gender Minister Victoria Kalima says government has a right to withdraw leasehold agreement when the owners of the residence that fail to uphold the leasehold agreement entered into by allowing their residential properties to be used for such illicit acts that violate the rights of the Children.

The house is allegedly owed by Jesuit Development Fund.

Ms. Kalima has since implored parents to be vigilant and show concern about the welfare of their children.

Speaking when she visited the woodland house , Ms. Kalima says it is important that parents inculcate good moral values in their children at all times do not only respect themselves but also appreciate worth as god fearing children.

And Ms. Kalima has revealed that her Ministry is considering to introducing sexual offences cases such as defilement, rape and gender based violence in general.

Ms. Kalima says this will help further ensure the optimal operations of the fast track courts that government launched around the country to deal with Gender Based Violence.

And Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale has called on parents to be more vigilant in monitoring the events they allow their children to attend.