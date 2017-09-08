Forged certificates by teachers disappoint UNZALARU

University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union has called for on the ministry of higher education to conduct a quality check on higher learning institutions around the country following the revelations that close to 500 teachers were found to have forged certificates.

The Teaching Council of Zambia recently disclosed that 498 teachers were discovered with forged Grade 12 and General Certificate of Education (GCE) certificates during the ongoing teacher registration exercise for teacher’s country wide.

UNZALARU President Dr Evans Lampi told Q news in an interview that such revelations are very disappointing and disturbing and puts into question the education quality being offered to these teachers for them to resort to forging certificates.

Dr Lampi is concerned that such development will deter improvements in the quality of education being offered in the country.

He has since urged government other relevant authorities to ascertain if most teaching colleges in the country are accredited and also re-inspect the quality of education being offered to teachers in well known institutions.