Mopani must pay – CUTS

Consumer Unit Trust Society (CUTS) International Zambia has says mining companies must pay cost reflective tariffs if Zambia’s economy is to be revived because the country has no money to continue subsidizing energy.

CUTS Zambia Center Coordinator Chenai Mukumba in a statement says it is with deep concern that the nation has seen the government at a stalemate with Mopani Mines in recent days over the revised electricity tariffs.

Ms Mukumba says the mining industry consumes about 55% of the total electricity generated in Zambia whereas domestic consumers consume only about 30% yet the government seems to be more willing to negotiate with mining companies.

She states that it is imperative that mines pay cost reflective tariffs and has since urged the government to take a strong stance in these negotiations.

She says she is disappointed and has taken note with the deep concern the inconsistency in that the government has agreed to restore the electricity supply at subsidised prices to Mopani Mines however will be increasing electricity tariffs for the average Zambians in the same week.