Lusaka man stabs wife to death

Police in Lusaka have arrested a male adult identified as Moses Chanda aged 43 of Mazyopa in Chipata Compound for allegedly stabbing his wife Linda Chanda aged 34 who later died on the way to Chipata Clinic.

The incident happened around 11 hours when Mr. Chanda discovered a ‘strange love ‘massage in his wife’s phone purportedly coming from his wife’s boy friend.

Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale in a statement says according to eye witnesses who reported the matter to the police, Mr. Chanda stabbed his wife twice in the stomach with a knife and later consumed Doom pesticide in order to take his life but quick response from the members of the neighborhood who rushed him to Chipata clinic saved him.

Mr. Mwale says he is currently admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) while the body of his wife is in the mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And Police in Lusaka yesterday retrieved the body of a juvenile aged 11 from a dam in Garden park area near Mushe Milling in Kanyama Compound.

The boy who was later identified by his mother as Chambala Mwashi of Mbasela area in Kanyama compound went swimming in the company of his friends and in the process he drowned as his friends ran away.

The incident happened on 6th September 2017 around 16 hours.

The body is in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary waiting for postmortem.