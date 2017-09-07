Finish Investors seek investment opportunities in Zambia

A delegation of over 14 Finish investors is in the country exploring investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

The major sectors the investors are interested in are energy, mining, forest, service, manufacturing, construction and the financial sectors respectively.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and other government institutions and departments have been at hand to explain the numerous investment projects and opportunities available for investment to the investors at a business forum in Lusaka.

Representing the ZDA, Director Investments Matongo Matamwandi has presented investment opportunities and projects in the manufacturing, energy, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

Mr. Matongo has listed the major opportunities for investment and partnerships across sectors.

Mr. Matongo has further emphasized the need for partnerships between local Zambians and foreign investors in investment projects for value addition and employment creation.

The Director Investments in addition unveiled the various tax and non-tax incentives for investors that invest in a priority sector and are operating from either a Multi facility economic zone, an industrial park or a rural area.

Other government institutions that presented various opportunities include the Industrial Development Corporation, ministry of energy and the ministry of mines supported by various private sector players in the Zambian economy.

Today, the companies with interests in mining will engage in round table discussions with Zambian mining companies in Zambia and later meet the Minister of Mines and the Minister of Energy.