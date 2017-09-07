Chipata Court convicts three motorists

The Chipata High Court has convicted and ordered for the suspension of driver’s licences for three motorists for causing death by dangerous driving.

According to the Warrants of Execution availed to the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), the three drivers namely Hastings Banda, Joseph Sichibaye and Andrew Chimbila were convicted of one count each; of the offence of causing death by dangerous driving contrary to section 161 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

During the Criminal Session held in Chipata recently, the Court ordered for the suspension of the drivers licences for a period of one year each, with immediate effect.

And the Court has since directed the RTSA to effect the suspension of the driver’s licences.

To this effect, RTSA has effected the orders for the suspension of the three driver’s licences and remains vigilant in enforcing the law in a bid to reduce bad road user behavior on public roads.

The Agency hopes that the conviction of the three motorists by the court will act as a deterrent measure to would-be road traffic offenders and send a strong self-control signal to all drivers not to flout road traffic regulations with impunity.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.