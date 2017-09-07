40 days of prayer, fasting declared

The National House of Prayer has declared a forty day of prayer and fasting leading up to the National Day of Prayer and Fasting which will be held on 18th October, 2017.

The period of prayer and fasting will begin on the 9th September, 2017.

And the advisory board has urged Political Parties to settle their internal disputes amicably, to avoid spillover effects on other aspects of life of the nation.

National House of Prayer Advisory Board Chairperson Bishop Dr. Joshua Banda says political players should not maintain perpetual enemies based on their political differences or disputes.

Bishop Banda states that Elections are long gone and there is need for politicians to bury their differences behind, and honor one another in love and observe respect for human worth and dignity.

Meanwhile Bishop Banda has stated that this year’s National Day of Prayer and Fasting will be held under the theme Promoting Peace and Reconciliation: Consolidating National unity and Diversity.

He says given the various national challenges arising from the last year’s elections , there is need for the country to reflect on Key national ideals that need perfecting such as sustaining efforts towards sustaining dialogue.

He has further called on all Zambians to desist from divisive tendencies, work hard, and fight the ills and injustices.