Chipolopolo Boys amazes President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Zambia National Soccer Team for their 1 – 0 win against Algeria in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier in Constantine, Algeria on Tuesday night.

The President has said the good and impressive start by Chipolopolo in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier tournament signifies the glorious performances ahead.

President Lungu says he is happy for the victory that the Chipolopolo boys posted in last night’s 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier against Algeria.

He says the team has shown resilience and commitment to deliver good results for Mother Zambia.

He adds that it is therefore imperative that Zambians rally behind the Chipolopolo to build their zeal and momentum for more victory.

The President has hailed the incorporation of some players from the Under-20 team into the senior team as a well thought out move and emphasised the need to address shortcomings which were encountered during the first two matches so far played.

The Head of State says as Patron, he is urging the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) leadership to continue supporting the Chipolopolo Technical bench for the team to achieve desired results.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.