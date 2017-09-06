NUPPEZ keen to supporting teachers – Muyumba

National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has disclosed that it has formed cooperatives aimed at empowering its members in the teaching fraternity.

Speaking when the Union gave Lusaka Province a 30 thousand Kwacha cheque to Chongwe district and Lusaka District, NUPEZ Executive President Victor Muyumba has hailed President Edgar Lungu for fostering the cooperative movement in the country.

Mr. Muyumba says the union has formed about 30 cooperatives to venture into various activities aimed at empowering its members.

He says the union does not want its members to be dependent on government salaries but allow them to borrow money from the said cooperatives without interest.

And Speaking when he received the two cheques, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe described the initiative as progressive as it will empower teachers in the teaching fraternity.

Mr. Mwakalombe has stated that the move will not only provide financial support, but a greatly assist teachers from both the private and public sector with various needs.