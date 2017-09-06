Mumbwa women farmers refuse to sale their maize cheaply

Women Farmers in Mumbwa District in Central province have held on to their maize commodity and vowed to do away with maize farming in the coming farming season.

Women Farmer’s Representative Serah Ngwenya says there will be no need for farmers to venture into the crop again when they are not making profit out of it.

She says women in Mumbwa will instead focus on other crops which have proven to be more profitable than the maize commodity.

Meanwhile Ms. Ngwenya has urged stoke feed dealers to reduce the prices of their commodity in the wake of the reduced maize commodity prices.