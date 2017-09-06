MoH says there is NO shortage of ARVs in Muchinga

The Ministry of Health has refuted media claims suggesting that there is a shortage of Anti-retro Viral Drugs (ARVs) in Muchinga Province.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Maximillan Bweupe says as of yesterday, Medical Stores Limited had delivered the scheduled normal supply of ARVs.

Dr. Bweupe says this means that all the districts have enough stocks for between 1 to 2 months.

He says the citizenry would be glad to note that Ministry of Health has an early warning system which raised the alarm, whenever ARV stocks are reaching critically low levels.

Dr. Bweupe says so far no such alarm has been raised, and the ministry is assuring the nation of the stability of the situation.