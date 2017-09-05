Teens wild sex party irks Catholic Bishops

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) is deeply grieved with the death of seven St John’s Catholic Church Choir members of Kasama Archdiocese.

In a statement issued to QTV News, ZCCB Communications Director Rev. Fr. Winfield Kunda says the Catholic Church mourns the loss and sends its heartfelt condolences to the grieved families, Archbishop Ignatius Chama, St John’s Catholic Parish Priest and the Catholic faithful in Kasama Archdiocese.

Fr. Kunda says this is a sad development that the Church has lost young people who were committed to spreading the Gospel through songs.

He says the Catholic Bishops is asking the church groups across the country to take caution on roads and make sure that the vehicles they are travelling on for any purpose are road worthy to avoid accidents and loss of lives.

Meanwhile the Catholic Church is concerned on the moral decay that has engulfed some teenage girls and boys as it was reported of young ones who were involved in immoral activities of sex orgies and alcohol abuse in Lusaka and Livingstone.

Fr. Kunda says this development if not curtailed fully and nipped, will explode and it leaves each one of the leaders baffled as to what kind families such children will raise in future and consequently the kind of the nation Zambians will have.

He says young people’s getting involved in premarital sex as it was reported, should worry everyone and all people must be involved ,take action and fight this scourge because it will not just accelerate the spread of Sexually Transmitted Infections or HIV/AIDs but moral degradation in Zambia.