Ice Cube Sued For $250 Million For Allegedly Stealing BIG3 Concept

Ice cube doesnt possess originality.ice cube is the reason “westide connection” not connected no mo
B Real from Cypress Hill diss to Ice Cube back in the day for stealing the whole Friday movie concept”Down in the west coast, so lemme kick it To the muthafucka who calls himself wicked! No rest, no peace! No sleep, Doughboy rolling down the hill ’cause it’s so steep! Jackson… lemme figure out the name, Jack ’cause you be stealing other niggaz game!”
There beef wasn’t about the Friday movie concept, it was about a song on the Friday soundtrack that cube did where b real said he stole there hook from there song throw your hand in the air….cube wanted that song for the soundtrack, b real said naw it for there album so come made one and used a similar hook… Then boom
Pretty simple, they didnt have the reach nor did they want to pay them what Cube is paying them. Cube got long Bread. He could easily absorb the entire payroll in that league. He said that all of them at least get 100k to play in the league. And they get inscentives the deeper they go n the post season they go.