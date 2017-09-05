HEADLINES

Ice Cube Sued For $250 Million For Allegedly Stealing BIG3 Concept

Still Ruthless? Ice Cube accused of stealing ideas and players for his new BIG3 basketball league.

Still Ruthless? Ice Cube accused of stealing ideas and players for his new BIG3 basketball league.

(AllHipHop News) Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league is drawing rave reviews, but the rapper could face a different challenge on a different court.

The owners of the Championship Basketball League (CBL) filed a $250 million lawsuit against Ice Cube, and the co-founders of the BIG3 basketball league, claiming they swiped most of the idea.

CBL claims that not only did Ice Cube jack ideas from their blueprints, but he also took some of the top name players from them to play in his BIG3 league.

According to CBL founder Carl George, Ice Cube and BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz were original partners in the CBL, with the goal of creating a company that would eventually compete with the NBA.

The CBL had already signed a variety of players to non-exclusive contracts.

According to the lawsuit, Ice Cube took advantage of this and personally signed a number of players to exclusive contracts behind CBL’s back.

Cube is also accused of threatening to withhold money and bonuses from players in the BIG3 if they even thought about playing for the CBL.

In total, the BIG3 signed over 20 players who had executed contracts with CBL.

FrenchieFrenchie
2 days

Ice cube doesnt possess originality.ice cube is the reason “westide connection” not connected no mo

1
357ish357ish
1 day

B Real from Cypress Hill diss to Ice Cube back in the day for stealing the whole Friday movie concept”Down in the west coast, so lemme kick it To the muthafucka who calls himself wicked! No rest, no peace! No sleep, Doughboy rolling down the hill ’cause it’s so steep! Jackson… lemme figure out the name, Jack ’cause you be stealing other niggaz game!”

D-WILLD-WILL
11 hrs

There beef wasn’t about the Friday movie concept, it was about a song on the Friday soundtrack that cube did where b real said he stole there hook from there song throw your hand in the air….cube wanted that song for the soundtrack, b real said naw it for there album so come made one and used a similar hook… Then boom

WarbucksWarbucks
6 hrs

Pretty simple, they didnt have the reach nor did they want to pay them what Cube is paying them. Cube got long Bread. He could easily absorb the entire payroll in that league. He said that all of them at least get 100k to play in the league. And they get inscentives the deeper they go n the post season they go.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

©Copyright 2014. All rights reserved -- Terms and Conditions