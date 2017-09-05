Govt sets deadline to receive submissions on POA

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has set September 30th, 2017 as a deadline in which stakeholders should make submissions towards the revision of the much talked about Public Order Act.

Mr. Lubinda says he is disappointed that stakeholders are not submitting towards the revision of the POA.

He says stakeholders are busy complaining about this piece of legislation and yet they are not submitting.

He adds that after the deadline, no submissions will be accepted because enough time has been given.

The Justice Minister said this when he received a report from political parties through the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) on the Political Parties Bill at his office in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda has taken a swipe at political parties who are not making submissions on the Political Parties Bill to keep quiet and allow those interested to make submissions.

And twenty four opposition Political Parties in Zambia have objected to the inclusion of Article 60 Sub Article 4 (a) which takes into account of political party funding.

The 24 opposition Parties have said the money which Government wants to use to find them, can be used to fund various projects in the country which need attention such as education, water and sanitation among others.

Speaking during the handover of the first report from political parties through the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID), the political parties want government to scrap off the article by amending it in the constitution.

People’s Party’s President Mike Mulongoti says parties must be left alone to source for funds before, during and after general elections to avoid confusions.

And Fourth Revolution Party President Erick Chanda says Zambia cannot afford to fund parties because it is still grappling economically.