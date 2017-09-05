Govt committed to equipping defence forces with modern equipment – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says his government is committed to equipping the country’s defence forces with modern equipment to enable them address new security challenges efficiently and competently.

Speaking during the official opening of the L-15 simulator training center at the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) base in Lusaka, President Lungu says Infrastructure Development is one of government’s priority as highlighted in the vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan.

President Lungu says the Patriotic Front government will insure that ZAF has cutting age infrastructure in the course of its modernization program.

President Lungu has since commended the China National Nero Technology Important and Export Corporation for being active in its social corporate social responsibility by rendering support to the construction of the ZAF hospital out-patient department at the air force headquarters last year.

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces has also urged the ZAF personnel diligently look after the newly opened equipment.

And speaking earlier ZAF commander LT. General Erick Chimese thanked government for its unwavering commitment towards equipping and modernizing the Air Force.

He says the opening of the L-15 simulator training center is significant to the Air Force as it redefines and opens a new chapter in flying training of fighter pilots in the Air Force.

Meanwhile CATIC Regional President Li Houlding said the project will contribute to the economic development of the country.