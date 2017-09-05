Duchess wins damages over topless photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been awarded 100,000 euros (£91,730) in damages by a French court, after a magazine printed topless pictures of the Duchess in September 2012.

The court ruled the images, taken as the royal couple holidayed in Provence, were an invasion of their privacy.

The judge also fined staff at Closer magazine more than 100,000 euros – the maximum amount allowed.

The royal couple have been awarded 50,000 euros each in damages.

This falls short of the 1.6 million euros sought by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s lawyers.

BBC