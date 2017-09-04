Seven people have died in Kayambi – Nseluka accident

Six people have died on the spot while one died in the hospital after an accident in Kasama District of Northern Province.

This was after a driver of the Mitsubishi Canter Registration number ABZ 1277 identified as Andrew Bwalya failed to negotiate the curve along Nseluka Road near the rail crossing.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News in a statement that the traffic accident occurred on 3rd September, 2017 around 15:00hrs along Kayambi – Nseluka road.

Ms Katongo says the accident involved a Mitsubishi canter driven by Andrew Bwalya aged 30 yrs of Chikumanino Compound in Kasama with 40 passengers on board who are members of St Jones Catholic Choir who were coming from Chief Chimba in Kasama.

She explains that the accident happened after the driver failed to negotiate a curve and over turned killing six people on the spot and one died at Kasama Hospital.

Ms Katongo has identified the deceased as Gertrude Chilombo, Anna Sampa, Judith Chisanga, Theresa Mukuka, Patricia Chishimba, Judith Nsofwa and Doreen Kangwa.

She says 30 others are seriously injured and admitted to Kasama General Hospital and that 19 were females and 11 males.

Ms Katongo says three were treated and discharged.

The Police Spokesperson has also disclosed that the driver has been charged and arrested for seven counts of causing death by dangerous driving.