Nine children perish in different infernos

Nine children have been burnt to death while five others have sustained serious burns in different fire accidents in Nchelenge, Samfya, and Kawambwa districts of Luapula Province.

Three Juveniles of the same family were burnt to death while another survived with multiple burns after a makeshift house they were sleeping in caught fire on Saturday at about 23:00 hours at Kabukwa Farm in Nchelenge District.

The makeshift house belonging to Getrude Kunda aged 34 of Kasheta Village, Chief Kambwali caught fire in unclear circumstances leading to the death of the three juveniles aged six, five and seven years respectively.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement to QTV News says according to the owner of the house, the incident happened when she was harvesting cassava at the farm at about 23:00 hours and that she only managed to save a two year old female juvenile who also sustained multiple burns.

In a similar incidence, a three months old female Juvenile was burnt to death while a male adult identified as Peter Chama aged 30 years, the father of the victim, sustained multiple burns after a grass thatched house in which the juvenile was, caught fire.

Ms Katongo says this happened yesterday at about 07 00 hours at Mwamfuli Village in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu of Samfya District.

In Kawambwa District of Luapula Province, five juveniles were burnt to death while three others sustained burns after a makeshift grass shelter in which they were sleeping caught fire.