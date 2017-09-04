Keith Mukata pleads not guilty to murder charge

Chilanga UPND Member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co accused Charmaine Musonda have pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Mr. Mukata and Ms. Musonda are accused of murdering a security guard, Namakambwa Kwenda, on May 6, 2017.

Mr. Mukata and his wife were picked up in May after a shooting incident at the law-maker’s legal firm, which left a security guard, Namakau Kwenda, dead.

Mr. Kwenda, 63, was shot in the left side of his chest and died instantly.

And when the matter came up today for plea, the duo denied the charge before High Court judge Susan Wanjelani.

The case has since been adjourned to September 7 and 8 for trial.

The duo is being represented by Lawyers Eric Silwamba, Lubinda Linyama and Willis Muhanga while a Mrs Mwanza is appearing on behalf of the people.