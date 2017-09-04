ICOZ asks govt not to rush Marriage Act

Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) bishop David Masupa has asked government not be in a hurry to present the marriage act before presenting it parliament.

Married bill once passed, it will be illegal for anyone to marry or have carnal knowledge of a person under the age of 21.

Bishop Masupa has told q-news in an interview that early marriages have a lot of negative implications because most women have medical complications when giving birth.

Bishop Masupa says there is need for this issue to be debated by the Zambian people across the country stressing that the definition of the child in Zambia should be aligned to that of the United Nations.

He says the church is also advocating for fight against of early marriages but this should be done in a consultative way so that all stakeholders are satisfied.

And bishop Masupa has since applauded governments commitment to ending child marriages which have deprived children of their god given right to enjoy life to its fullness.