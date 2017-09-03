Mental Health Bill reached an advanced stage- Dr. Chilufya

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has expressed confident that the mental health bill will be presented in the next sitting of parliament.

Dr Chilufya says the drafting of the bill for presentation has reached a very advanced stage and its completion is being done expeditiously.

The minister has assured government’s commitment to ensuring that the bill is soon passed into law.

Dr. Chilufya has explained that the bill once passed into law will help address many areas of concern with regards to how the country looks after mental patients.