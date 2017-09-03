High poverty levels in Zambia worries ZAAHM

Zambia Alliance against Hunger and Malnutrition (ZAAHM) has observed that poverty levels in Zambia are still on the increase.

Zambia Alliance Against Hunger and Malnutrition a coalition of civil society organizations that works to promote, advocate and strengthen good practices and policies for the prevention and eradication of hunger and malnutrition.

Association National Coordinator Muketoi Wamunyima explains that there is need to review and further implement strong and workable fiscal policies that will specifically address poverty and change their lives in Zambia.

Mr. Wamunyima has told q-news that government has come up with the implementation plans, but there is need to see to it that they achieve their intended purposes.