ZED condemns PF’s demands

The opposition Zambians for Empowerment and Development (zed) has described the move taken by some patriotic front members to push for the removal of Finance Minister Felix Mutati as unfortunate, retrogressive and divisive.

Party Spokesperson Wesley Miyanda says this move should not be supported by all peace loving Zambians.

According to Mr. Miyanda when President Edgar Lungu appointed Mr. Mutati; he had in mind the fact that the man in question was an opposition leader who has ambitions of contesting in future elections.

Mr. Miyanda says any criticism on this appointment is a clear indication that those who are in support of Mr. Mutati’s removal are being insubordinate to the republican president who had his own reasons to appoint the finance minister.

He has however reminded the ruling patriotic front that MMD through Mr. Mutati and all his party members played a very big role during the last general elections which ushered in president lungu.

And Mr. Miyanda has advised president lungu to critically study all the allegations leveled against the finance minister before taking any action against him.