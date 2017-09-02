Youths urged to conversant with provisions of the law

The Centre for Young Leaders in Africa has observed that youths should be conversant with provisions of the law that would help enhance their participation in governance.

Speaking during a capacity building workshop for youths from various political parties held in Lusaka C-Y-L-A Deputy Executive Director Daniel Sichilongo said youths should endeavor to understand legislation that either hinders their participation or that which can be used to demand for what is due to them.

Mr. Sichilongo who is from green party noted that with enhanced understanding of legislation youths will push for their agenda with clear knowledge of what they want to archive.

He noted that certain legislation has been a hindrance to youth participation in governance and leadership such as the increment in the nomination fees for people who were participating in the elections and that by identifying such laws youths will be able to push for newer laws which will enhance their participation.