WECSZ calls for ban on the use of plastic bags in Zambia

Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Society of Zambia (WECSZ) President Joseph Chikolwa has called for the ban of the manufacturing and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging in Zambia.

Mr. Chikolwa says the ban of plastic bags in Zambia will help the country avoid further health and environmental effects.

He says there is need to review the environmental management act to include the ban of plastic bags in Zambia stressing that this will provide a backing to the enforcement of the ban.

Speaking during a media briefing, Mr. Chikolwa says in order to successfully enforce this, it is important to have a process that will help identify alternative measures for plastic bags.

Mr. Chikolwa has cited countries like Kenya, Mali, Rwanda, Botswana, South Africa, Uganda and many others who have successfully banned the use of plastic bags and Zambia can learn from them on how best it can be implemented.

He has observed that the cities and towns especially Lusaka, Kitwe, Kabwe, Chingola, Livingstone, Ndola among others look unclean with plastics scattered almost everywhere.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda recently told QTV news that government is still working on a draft piece of legislation to ban the utilization of plastic bags in the country.