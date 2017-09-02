Nullification of uhuru’s election exposes international election observers-FDD

The Forum for Democracy and Development says there are serious lessons for Zambia to draw from what has transpired in Kenya where the Supreme Court has nullified the results of the presidential election citing irregularities by the electoral body.

Mr. Mwanza says one of the lessons Zambia can draw is the need to root out political corruption as far as the delivery of judgments and dispensation of justice is concerned.

He says another lesson to be drawn is that elections are a process and not an event, thus the outcome of any election is usually affected by what happens in the pre-election phase and not only what happens on the actual polling day.

He says there is need to level the electoral playing field by ensuring that there is equal coverage of all political parties by the public media.

Mr. Mwanza adds that the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election has again put the international election observers who claimed that the elections were free and fair in bad light.