Kenya’s Supreme Court’s decision cheers stakeholders in Zambia

Some stakeholders in Zambia has praised Kenya’s Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the results of last month’s contentious presidential election citing irregularities and ordered a new vote within 60 days.

The Supreme Court in Kenya has annulled the presidential elections won by Uhuru Kenyatta and ordered fresh ones to be held in 60 days.

Zambia’s electoral expert MacDonald Chipenzi says the Kenyan Supreme Court has set the tone for Africa and African judiciary where electoral petitions are concerned.

Mr. Chipenzi says the nullification of the presidential election is unprecedented on the soil of Africa since the creation of the world.

He says this is a call to all politicians to conduct their electoral business fairly without engaging in irregularities and also a big lesson too for Zambia.

Mr. Chipenzi says Africa needs such judicial brains that believe in efficiency, integrity and fairness.

Meanwhile Mr. Chipenzi is concerned with the events unfolding at the electoral commission of Zambia since the 2016 general elections.

He says since august 2016, ECZ has seen unprecedented self-shake ups not only at secretariat but also at the commissioner’s level.

And opposition all people’s congress (APC) leader Nason Msoni says the decision by supreme court in Kenya has showcased a independence judiciary willing to stand up to a powerful executive branch.

Mr. Msoni says the move is a victory for democracy as it points to the extent of the independence of the judiciary in Kenya.

He has advised African countries to learn something from this move especially from incumbents that thrives from what he termed as stolen election.

He says this is the first time in the history of African democratization a ruling being made by a court nullifying irregular election of a president.