CSPR calls for the inclusion of social accountability in the bill of rights

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has called for the inclusion of social accountability in the bill of rights to enhance citizens’ capacity to demand for social services.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says currently there is no legal backing that helps citizens to hold government accountable over the provision of social services.

He notes that currently, social accountability in the country is only relegated to the civil society organizations, which he says should not be the case.

Mr. Nshindano adds that even the civil society must be made accountable on how they operate and how they are using resources to help the citizens.

He has stated that accountability should not only end when one casts their vote, but should be undertaken throughout even after voting.