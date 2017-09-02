A constituent assembly the best way to amend the current constitution- CISCA

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISCA) has maintained that the best way to amend the current republican constitution is through a constituent assembly.

CISCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says the through a constituent assembly, the government will be able capture wider submissions from Zambians as opposed to the parliamentary route the ministry of justice has taken.

Bishop mambo has told QTV news that should therefore consider holding a constituent assembly so that no one is left behind.

He has however, praised the minister of justice for not rushing the constitution amendment bill in parliament saying the matter requires a lot of time to deal with.