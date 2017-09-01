NUMAW praise Mopani, CEC

The National Union for Miners and Allied Workers has applauded Mopani Copper Mines and Copperbelt Energy Corporation for reaching an agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) culminating in the full restoration of power supply to the mine, and save close to 5000 jobs.

CEC, which buys power from ZESCO and sells it to the mines, cut supply to Mopani to 94 Megawatts (MW) from 130 MW after a dispute over new tariffs.

NUMAW President James Chansa has told Q-news that the agreement between the two parties is progressive and should be emulated by other mining firms whenever disputes arise instead of rushing to lay off workers.

Mr. Chansa has also commended government for quickly intervening in the matter, saying this has shown how government puts the workers as priority.

He has since called upon the miners to work extra hard to ensure that the mining firm regains all the losses it may have incurred during the tense period.