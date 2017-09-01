High cases of divorce worries Chola

Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence has attributed the continued high divorce cases in the country to lack of continued counseling for couples.

The latest statistics from the local court office indicate that 28,101 divorce cases were recorded from across the country’s 10 provinces this year so far.

Advocacy Executive Director Bellion Chola says research has shown that couples in Zambia are only counseled before entering into marriage.

Mr. Chola has explained to QTV News that there are a lot of challenges in marriages the reason why couples should embrace continuous counseling as a way of overcoming their marital challenges.

He says the latest statistics of over 28, 000 divorce cases in the country are worrying and disturbing.

Mr. Chola is encouraging couples to subject themselves to periodical counseling as a way of resolving differences that may rise in their marriages.