HH wins kudos

Independent Churches of Zambia Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has praised UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema for his commitment to dialogue.

Bishop Masupa says this is a true characteristic of Christianity.

And Bishop Masupa says the impending dialogue should bring out issues that could have led to misunderstandings from the start.

He states that if the disputes arose as a result of the way the Electoral Commission of Zambia conducted the 2016 general election, there is need to sort out such issues and move forward.

Bishop Masupa adds that there is also need to look at some of the issues that came out of the Constitution Court arising from the presidential petition which did not please the United Party for National Development.

He says this will help politicians to move forward and start preparing for the next election.