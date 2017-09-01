Business in Zambia normal – Dodia

Economist Yusuf Dodia says the declaration of the threatened state of public emergency has not affected business in the country.

Mr. Dodia notes that for the past 52 days or so since the declaration was approved by Parliament, business in the country has been usual.

He has told QTV Business News that this is because the invocation of Article 31 was mainly targeted at arsonists and not the business community, the reason why business and Zambia’s economy at large has not been affected.

Mr. Dodia says business has been normal as before the threatened state of public emergency was declared.