South Africa cannot interfere in Zambian politics – Zuma tells parley

South African President Jacob Zuma says South African cannot interfere in Zambian politics.

Responding to a question in Parliament by Democratic Alliance Leader Mmusi Maimane who wanted to know why he did not condemn the detention of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on treason charges, Mr Zuma said it’s not his government’s policy to interfere in the politics of other countries.

He says South Africa cannot interfere on either side of the Zambian politics.

President Zuma states that in the event that the opposition wins elections in Zambia, the South African government will relate to that particular party.

Mr Hichilema who is in South African on the invitation of the DA was present in Parliament and his presence in house was recognised by the Speaker of the South African Parliament Baleka Mbete.