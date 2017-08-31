Is Eminem Going On A F—k Donald Trump Tour?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Eminem better be careful! People start having “heart attacks” when you diss the president too much. Or accuse him of rape or something. BUT…but there is a crazy rumor that is going around that Eminem may be embarking on a whole F—k Donald Trump tour next year. As you know, over in Glasgow, Eminem lead chants disparaging the man we call 45. Last year, Em spit some hyper lyrical bars in an effort to sway people away from Trump. Now, he is going hard again. I don’t know if 2018 is going to work since Trump may very well be out of office. Then we’ll have to deal with some other wack job. Meanwhile North Korea is taunting Trump-Ski by firing missiles over Japan. What’s a mogul to do?