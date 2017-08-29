MultiChoice cuts subscription fees

MultiChoice Zambia has announced reductions in subscription fees across all DSTV packages effective September 1.

Managing Director Ngoza Matakala has told a media briefing in Lusaka that prices have been reduced by up to 16 percent.

Mrs Matakala says DSTV Premium subscribers will now pay K790 from K818, a reduction of 3.4 percent, Compact Plus subscribers will be paying K450 from K536 representing a 16 per cent reduction with Compact, Family and Access subscribers paying K300, K200 and K100 respectively.

She says this is a clear demonstration that as a business, MultiChoice sticks to its customer first promise.

Mrs Matakala adds that DSTV is the best option for digital migration in Zambia.