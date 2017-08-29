HH forgives people who put him in jail

Opposition United party for national development leader Hakainde Hichilema says he habours no hate, and has forgiven all those that were involved in his brutal arrest and incarceration.

And the UPND leader has called on his supporters and Zambians as a whole to put aside all the hate they might have over what transpired in the recent past for the sake of unity.

Mr. Hichilema says he is ready for genuine dialogue and reconciliation that will see unity and change of rule of law in the nation.

He says he is of the firm belief that his incarceration was for a purpose.

Speaking during a thanksgiving and prayer service for his release at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, Mr. Hichilema said his incarceration has strengthened his vision for a free and prosperous Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema adds that Zambia needs to observe fair justice, human rights and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Hichilema has called for dialogue among political parties in order to resolve the political tension in the country.

The UPND leader has since thanked both local and international leaders who tirelessly supported him during his incarceration.