ZICTA begins tracking ICT abusers

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says it has started tracking people in a habit of abusing Information Communication Technology (ICT).

ZICTA public relations officer Hanford Chaaba has observed that cases of some people using Information Communication Technology to trample on other people’s rights are on the rise.

Mr. Chaaba says sensitization programmes will help citizens to recognize a cyber bullying situation and what they can do once attacked.

He says there is need for citizens especially in rural areas to be cautious with cyber security where people have taken advantage of the ICT services by insulting others.

Mr. Chaaba says the authority has come up with a deliberate policy aimed at sensitizing members of the public especially in the rural areas on the need for them to be cyber cautious.