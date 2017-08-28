UPND demands Police IG’s resignation

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded the resignation of the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police Nelson Phiri over the cancellation of the thanksgiving prayers for its leader Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the the Inspector General of Police and the Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police must resign for embarrassing the state and abrogating the Constitution.

Mr Kakoma says the move by Police block the thanksgiving prayers has brought the name of the nation into ridicule.

He states that the move was retrogressive and a clear abrogation of the constitution which clearly provides for freedom of worship.

Mr. Kakoma states that the Police infringed on the rights of those that intended to have the prayer meeting and therefore the Police should be held accountable for their dreadful decision.