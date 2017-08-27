ZRA to appoint tax agents for four tax types

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) intends to partner with the private sector by appointing them as tax agents to collect four different tax types from the informal sector on behalf of the Government.

ZRA Corporate and Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda says the intended appointment is part of ZRA strategy to broaden the tax base especially for the informal sector by improving the tax collection systems for various tax types that include; Turn over, Base, Presumptive tax on Taxis and Minibuses and withholding tax on rental income.

Mr. Sikalinda has explained to QTV News in a statement that the agents mainly from the private will therefore be very key in collecting taxes from all taxpayers in the informal sector country wide through smart partnerships with ZRA.

He says the intended appointment is in line with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, Chapter 323 of the Laws of Zambia.

He furthermore explains that the successful agents will be required to; propose and implement best revenue collection modalities or mechanisms that will guarantee security of Government revenues, efficiency and timeliness of collection; develop and implement sensitization strategy for effective communication of the projects aims.

Mr. Sikalinda states that in the line with the Local empowerment policy of the government, ZRA will give priority to Zambian influenced entities.