Truck carrying sulphuric acid overturns along Solwezi – Chingola road

A truck carrying sulfuric acid belonging to Kansanshi Mine has overturned along Solwezi – Chingola road and spilled into the river.

The accident happened this morning around 07:20hrs at Kifubwa Bridge near Floriana lodge.

Involved in the accident was Adrias Banda aged 37 of Chifubu Ndola who whilst driving a motor vehicle Volvo tanker Registration number ACZ 8934 horse and trailer of Registration number ACM 5893T from Chingola going to Solwezi ,transporting sulphuric acid to Kansanshi mines, lost control towards Kifubwa bridge, hit the bridge barigade and fell on the driver’s side.

The impact made damage to the tanker, causing spillage of sulphuric acid on the road and into Kifubwa River.

Meanwhile, Solwezi residents have scrambled for poisoned fish as acid tanker spills into river.

And Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Permanent Secretary Dr. Eddie Chomba in a statement says the sulfuric spillage that has just taken place on the Chingola Solwezi road by Polluting the environment is a very serious offence under the Law.

Dr. Chomba says the sulfuric spillage that has just taken place is very unfortunate.

He says his ministry will issue a comprehensive statement as soon all the fact that has lead to this event are established.

He states that the officers from his Ministry are already on the ground establishing the cause of the accident.