President Lungu’s directive cheers MUZ

The Mines workers union of Zambia says President Edgar Lungu’s decision to instruct the mines minister to sort out the impasse at Mopani Copper brings hope to the labor movement.

President Lungu, through his special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda, has announced that the Mines Minister has been tasked to engage Mopani to ensure that workers are not affected in any way.

Mr. Chanda stated that if the two fail to resolve matters at the mine, president Lungu is going to favor the workers interest.

And MUZ president Chishimba Nkole has stated that the directive by the head of state is progressive and brings hope to the labor movement.

He however states that it is the labor movement’s expectation that the process is expedited.

Meanwhile, the Cleaners Association of Zambia (CAZ) is pleased with the President’s interference in the matter.

CAZ Secretary General Lawrence Makumbi has told QTV News that this is because the issues happening in the mining sector has the potential to affect the cleaning sector as most jobs of their members are on the wire.